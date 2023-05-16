Snoop Dogg And The Weeknd Are Part Of Final Bidding To Buy Ottawa Senators

Imagine how cool it would be to see Snoop Dogg owning an NHL team — and it could actually happen.

The Ottawa Senators have been on the market for a total of eight months up until now, and it looks like the process of the franchise being sold is finally coming to an end. The groups interested in purchasing the Senators made their last official bids Monday, and interestingly, the bidding includes two music superstars.

Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd are involved with separate ownership groups who are competing with each other to purchase the Senators, according to the Ottawa Sun. In total, four bids were made for the team, with one reportedly hitting over the $1 billion USD mark.

Snoop Dogg is part of a group led by Los Angeles producer Neko Sparks, whose first bid on the team was reportedly $925 million. Sparks’ group also features members of First Nations communities in Canada.

As far as The Weeknd, he’s a member of an ownership group that is managed by Jeffery and Michael Kimel, who run the Harlo Financial Group in Toronto. The Kimel brothers are former minority owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins, attempting to buy 100% of the franchise in 2021.

Michael Andlauer and Steve Apostolopoulos were the other bidders to make up the Ottawa Senators‘ final four, according to the outlet.

Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd headline the final bidders for the Ottawa Senators https://t.co/6oQbNdUoZC — NHL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNHL) May 16, 2023

Here’s Snoop on the matter:

Snoop Dogg with a shout out message on Instagram to the First Nation’s group that joined the Neko Sparks bid, confirming last night’s report, really cool stuff! “We’re trying to do something, We’re trying to make a difference…Ottawa Senators, what ya’ll gonna do? We’re here.”👀 pic.twitter.com/W854tvCrcN — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) May 15, 2023

Holy cow, it would be so cool to see Snoop Dogg as an owner of an NHL team. You can already tell. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Has Rockets And Suns ‘On His Radar’ In Potential Free Agency, Won’t Play For 76ers’ Doc Rivers)

Let’s make it happen!