Video Shows Building Wall Collapse As Massive Five-Alarm Fire Rages, Leaving Two Missing

Harrowing video shared on social media shows an entire building wall collapsing as a five-alarm fire rages in Charlotte, North Carolina where at least two workers are still missing.

The fire began at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday at a construction site where exposed wood allowed the flames to quickly spread, CBS News reported. The blaze summoned more than 90 firefighters to the scene who are still battling the massive flames amid temperatures well over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, the outlet stated.



First responders were able to rescue 15 individuals from the area, including a tower crane operator who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said two workers are still missing, citing a report from the construction site foreman, CBS News reported.

Johnson told the outlet that due to the scope of the fire, crews would remain on the scene for “a period of time,” telling reporters a mayday had been called twice already since the firefighters arrived on the scene. A mayday is called when firefighters are trapped or have issues escaping, according to CBS News. (RELATED: 200 Firefighters Battle Massive 5-Alarm Fire At Grocery Store)

It is not known what caused the fire, but Johnson assured it would be investigated, the outlet continued.

The company overseeing the development of the property, Mill Creek Residential, issued a statement in the wake of the fire. “Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the people who were working there today and those in the surrounding area,” the company said, according to CBS News.

“Our thoughts are with those who were impacted and their friends and family members. We are gathering as much information as possible on what occurred and will take the appropriate measures to address today’s incident.” the statement concluded.