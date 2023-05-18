Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios To Miss French Open After Sustaining Injury During Wild Robbery, Agent Says

Australian tennis phenomenon Nick Kyrgios will be missing the French Open following an injury sustained during a robbery, his agent says.

Kyrgios, 28, experienced a lacerated left foot when his Tesla was stolen and his mother held at gunpoint near his home in Canberra earlier in May, CNN reported Thursday.

Kyrgios’ agent, Daniel Horsfall, said the tennis player will be missing the French Open because of his injured foot and not because of a knee injury he sustained earlier in the season. “His knee, as far as we’re concerned, is actually in fantastic shape, the surgery went well,” according to Horsfall.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot he injured at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and stole his car, according to Australian media. https://t.co/YukaIE4vYO — WashTimes Sports (@WashTimesSports) May 18, 2023

The former Wimbledon finalist played his last match in October at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, where he withdrew in the quarterfinals due to his knee. With a knee surgery at the beginning of 2023, Kyrgios was set to return to form at the French Open. Unfortunately, he will be out for an indefinite amount of time due to the injury to his foot.

Kyrgios’ mother was reportedly held at gunpoint during the incident. “During the incident on May 1, they had the armed robbery at the house. With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don’t know how,” Horsfall said, according to CNN.

The Australian Open doubles champion allegedly injured his foot sometime during the rush of the incident, which later caused him problems on the court. (RELATED: REPORT: Nick Kyrgios’ Tesla Allegedly Stolen From Mom At Gunpoint, Tennis Star Used App To Track Down Car)

A man was arrested in Canberra and Kyrgios assisted them using an app on his phone to locate the stolen Tesla, according to Reuters.