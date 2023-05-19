Here Are Some Of The Biggest Global Elites Attending The Shady ‘Bilderberg Meeting’

A who’s-who of billionaires and powerful politicos are descending on the 2023 Bilderberg Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, from May 18-21.

This year’s agenda will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and feature a number of influential tech leaders, according to CNBC. Roughly 130 individuals from 23 different countries will participate in the secretive, closed-door deliberations.

BILDERBERG – Starts today. Where elected politicians, highly paid public servants, global corporations & NGOs will cross each others palms with silver to climb the greasy pole and secretly make decisions about your life. These are the topics this year are 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/t1Dl6KtNss — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 19, 2023

On the tech front, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be a part of artificial intelligence discussions, joined by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. PayPal co-founder and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel will also be in attendance.

As far as political figures go, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba headlines a group that includes former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg.

Several high-profile business leaders, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, BP head Bernard Looney and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, will also be in attendance.

AI won’t be the only key topic discussed at the annual meeting. Banking, China, energy, trade policy, Russia, NATO and U.S. leadership will be among the other subjects of discussion, according to a Thursday press release from the Bilderberg Group.

This year’s Bilderberg meeting will be the 69th. The meetings began in 1954 as a way to “foster dialogue between Europe and North America.” (RELATED: Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg Group Privately Voice Concern WEF Has Upstaged Their Plans For World Domination)

“The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed,” the press release reads.