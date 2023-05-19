South Carolina Groom Details Wedding Day Crash That Killed Wife, Reveals Her Last Words In An Interview

The groom of a bride who was struck and killed in a crash on the couple’s wedding night in South Carolina by an alleged drunk driver shared his story for the first time on Friday in a Good Morning America interview.

On April 28th, a car rear-ended a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and her husband as she was still wearing her wedding dress. The driver, Jamie Komoroski, was charged with one count of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony DUI. The driver was allegedly going 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, which made the golf cart flip several times.

Her husband, Aric Hutchinson, suffered a brain injury and broken bones. In his first interview since the accident with Good Morning America, Hutchinson shared how he’s dealing with such a tragic loss.

EXCLUSIVE: “The last thing I remember her saying is she wanted the night to never end.” Aric Hutchinson, the South Carolina groom whose bride was killed by an alleged drunk driver on their wedding night, speaks out on the deadly crash. https://t.co/K2WMA5Tgb4 pic.twitter.com/ZZsO5V8TUx — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 19, 2023

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. That night, going from an all-time high to an all-time low, it’s pretty rough to try to comprehend,” Hutchinson told GMA. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested For DUI After Serious Crash On Freeway)

“We had family and friends from all over the country. Everyone was just so happy,” Hutchinson told GMA. “She was so happy.”

The last thing Hutchinson remembered his wife saying was that she wanted the night to never end, he told GMA while sobbing. When asked if Hutchinson has anything to say to the driver, he said, “She stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken.”

When arrested at the scene, Komoroski reportedly said she “did nothing wrong,”according to NBC. Her lawyers have asked for people “not to rush to judgement.”

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows.,” Hutchinson’s mother wrote in a GoFundMe post. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

The fundraiser was created to help pay for the bride’s burial and help with medical costs. Even though the fundraiser’s goal was $100,000, 19,500 people donated $726,850.