Tim Scott Files To Run For President

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday to run for president in 2024.

Scott has been weighing a presidential run for months, touring early primary states via his Faith in America Tour and launching an exploratory committee on April 12. The filing comes ahead of his widely expected presidential announcement on Monday, as well as his $6 million ad buy that will launch next week.

“This campaign is built to win and has the resources and messenger to deliver a Republican nomination and ultimately the White House,” a senior Scott official previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional. That’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States. This fight is personal. I want every American to have the same opportunities I had. pic.twitter.com/HV56pbyKdB — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023

The senator enters the race with $22 million cash on hand and will make a “major announcement” in North Charleston on Monday, according to a Scott official.

Scott’s team did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

