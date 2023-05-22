Dem Strategist Calls Florida A ‘Terrorist State’ After Admitting She Went There For Spring Break

Democratic Strategist Aisha Mills said Monday on CNN that Florida is a “terrorist state,” despite admitting she went there with her family for spring break.

The NAACP issued a travel warning for Florida on Saturday, claiming the state “devalues and marginalizes” issues facing “communities of color.”

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the NAACP said. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Mills reacted to the advisory.

“I just took my family to spring break in Florida recently, and I think about all of the folks who travel there for sun and joy and peace and restoration, and to be reminded that actually this is getting to the point where Florida is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America. Certainly as a lesbian, as a black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place,” Mills said. (RELATED: NAACP President Ignores Stats On Florida When Confronted By CNN Host)

The move to issue a travel advisory was prompted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to reject the initial Advanced Placement African American Studies course that included topics on queer theory. DeSantis said teaching black history is a “core curriculum” but including queer ideology was “indoctrination.”