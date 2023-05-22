‘The Right Thing To Do’: DeSantis Defends Six-Week Abortion Ban After Trump Calling It ‘Too Harsh’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the newly-signed heartbeat bill Monday after former President Donald Trump called it “too harsh” last week.

The governor, who is widely expected to make a presidential announcement as early as Wednesday, signed the Heartbeat Protection Act on April 13, making it illegal to get an abortion after six weeks gestation. DeSantis insisted that the abortion ban wasn’t harsh, and added that it was “humane” at a National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) convention in Orlando, Florida, Monday.

“When we are acting to protect an unborn child that has a detectable heartbeat, that is humane, that is not harsh – that is the right thing to do,” said DeSantis. (RELATED: ‘Too Harsh’: Trump Calls Out DeSantis Over Six-Week Abortion Ban)

DeSantis: “When we are acting to protect an unborn child that has a detectable heartbeat, that is humane — that is not harsh. It is the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/3ieYyTedPb — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 22, 2023



DeSantis’ heartbeat bill, which brought the state’s abortion ban down from 15 weeks gestation, has exceptions for rape, incest, human trafficking or for when the mother’s life is in danger. Trump bashed DeSantis for signing the law, and claimed pro-lifers believe the legislation is “too harsh” on May 15.

“He has to do what he has to do,” Trump told The Messenger. “If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.”

Trump didn’t share his opinion on what kind of abortion ban he would support, according to The Messenger, and recently came under fire by pro-life organizations when he said he wouldn’t sign a federal abortion ban if he was elected to a second term in 2024.

NRB is a nonpartisan coalition of Christian communicators that seek to protect free speech while fostering Biblical teachings; DeSantis kicked off the convention in Orlando on Monday.

“I have only begun to fight,” DeSantis said at the end of his speech.

