Famous Bassist Related To Prominent Filmmaker Dead At 94

Bill Lee, a jazz bassist who played with Bob Dylan, and the father of famous filmmaker Spike Lee, died at his Brooklyn home Wednesday morning at the age of 94.

Spike Lee confirmed his father’s death on his official Instagram page, but his cause of death was not revealed. Spike shared several portraits of his late father and linked to an obituary published by The New York Times.

Spike Lee also shared the album art from his 1989 movie “Do The Right Thing,” as a tribute to his father, who composed the music for the film.

Bill Lee was credited for writing the soundtracks to his son’s first three feature films: “She’s Gotta Have It”, “School Daze”, and “Mo’ Better Blues”.

He was a highly regarded jazz bassist in Atlanta and Chicago and his artistic talents were recognized by several prominent artists. He played with Bob Dylan and his bass notes appear in Dylan’s hit “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” among others timeless songs.

The late musician also composed music for Aretha Franklin, Simon and Garfunkel and Harry Belafonte, according to The New York Times.

Bill and Spike Lee had a strained relationship in the mid 1990s, and the two were estranged due to disagreements regarding finances and personal family matters.

Bill Lee was a force in the world of music, and social media was flooded with an outpouring of love and tributes. Bill is survived by his wife, along with four sons and a daughter, a brother and two grandchildren.