Insane Royal Rumble-Like Brawl Breaks Out At Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Utter insanity — in an airport!

An absolutely crazy Royal Rumble-style brawl broke out this week at Chicago O’Hare International Airport that ended with two people in custody.

Viral video that’s been making the rounds on social media shows at least six men and women throwing hands in one of O’Hare’s baggage claim areas.

The clip shows two women grabbing each other’s hair while lying on the ground. Then, when both got back on their feet and broke apart, one of the women was then seemingly hit with an attack from behind by another female holding an unidentified object. Then, a man got into the mix, rushing at the woman attacker and shoving her on the ground.

“Hey, hey, bro!” said a bystander as another male appeared to punch a woman in the head. At that point, a pair of good Samaritans intervened, and we had a good-old-fashioned free-for-all on our hands.

The reason for the brawl erupting is unclear in the video. (RELATED: Stars Captain Jamie Benn Ejected Against Golden Knights After Violently Hammering Mark Stone In Neck With Hockey Stick)

18-year-old Christopher Hampton of Maywood, Illinois, and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks of Carol Stream, Illinois, have been arrested according to police, Fox News reported. Both have been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

This is the fight that happened at O’Hare International Airport last night, after the Spirit flight landed. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to stay for the ending, as my mom was yelling at me to get out of there, but I did get to see how it all started! pic.twitter.com/iS9644befc — Peyton (@Peyton24979151) May 24, 2023

Just another day in America’s decline, ladies and gentlemen.