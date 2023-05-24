Stars Captain Jamie Benn Ejected Against Golden Knights After Violently Hammering Mark Stone In Neck With Hockey Stick

We all love hockey violence, but this was completely uncalled for.

In Tuesday night’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, the boys from Big D were absolutely atrocious to start things out — which was made even worse by the fact that the Stars were already down 2-0 in the series coming into the contest.

Well, Dallas captain Jamie Benn was frustrated about everything that had already unfolded just 1:53 into the game and ended up lashing out by violently cross-checking Vegas captain Mark Stone‘s neck. Benn was immediately ejected.

The Golden Knights got to business quickly, taking a 1-0 lead just 1:11 into the contest after Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal. Moments later, Benn slammed Stone to the ice with a check, and then while on his back, Benn violently drove his stick into Stone’s neck.

Major penalty and game misconduct for Jamie Benn after he cross-checked Mark Stone in the face#TexasHockey | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/JaRtg6YJPQ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 24, 2023

I get that Jamie Benn was frustrated, but this was just outright dumb, and I thought this guy was supposed to be the captain of the team.

A little bit too hot-headed for that, if you ask me. I’m just sayin’.

And what a selfish move as a teammate. I mean, dang, the Dallas Stars were already down 0-2 in this series, and then in Game 3, you’re facing a quick 0-1 deficit, and you respond by violently cross-checking someone to further hurt your team? (RELATED: Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Breaks 63-Year-Old Record For Most Saves In First 3 Games Of Conference Final)

I hope it was worth it for Benn because from where I’m looking, it wasn’t.

Terrible, just terrible. But whatever, I’m all for the Knights winning. (I want my dream Vegas-Miami scenario)