‘She Wanted You To See Her Butt’: Margot Robbie’s Bizarre View Of Barbie’s Sex Appeal

Margot Robbie says her role as Barbie in the upcoming movie of the same name made her think about the doll, and she came up with a bizarre view of the doll’s sexuality during a recent interview.

Robbie admitted to struggling a bit when she had to take on the doll’s persona for the upcoming “Barbie” movie, according to a new interview with Vogue published Wednesday. She tried to relate to the doll on some level while preparing to start filming, and said she contemplated the doll’s sex appeal.

“I’m like, Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs,” Robbie told the outlet about her thought process for “cracking” the Barbie character. “If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could.”

Robbie described her train of thought as she took a deep dive into the doll’s sexuality.

“She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy,” Robbie told Vogue. “People can project sex onto her.”

“Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

As for her take on the character, and how she’ll portray the world-famous doll on the big screen, Robbie seemed confident it will be a well-received experience for fans. (RELATED: Margot Robbie Says She Was ‘Mortified’ When Barbie Pictures Leaked)

“I’m all ‘Barbie’ from here until ‘Barbie,'” she concluded.

“Barbie” is set to be released July 21, 2023.