House Blocks Highway After Falling Off Truck

A portion of Interstate 485 was shut down after a mobile home fell off of the tractor-trailer carrying it, WSOC-TV 9 reported.

The crash occurred Thursday around 11 a.m. on the inner loop of I-485, near Moores Chapel Road in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to WSOC-TV 9. Photos taken from the scene showed backed-up traffic being diverted to the shoulder lane, due to the house blocking the entire four-lane road. Multiple minor injuries were reported.

It looks like that house was traveling in the outer lanes and then cut into inner lane traffic. pic.twitter.com/bfRONACV8t — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023

As first responders worked to control the flow of traffic, crews were brought in to transport the mobile home on another flatbed truck. The interstate was cleared by around 3:45 p.m., the outlet reported.

A driver who witnessed the incident told WSOC that the tractor-trailer “got in front of another transfer truck and kind of clipped them off,” leading to the crash. Two vehicles were seen in the wreckage, underneath the crumbling mobile home.

Here are the two cars we’ve seen that are physically under this mobile home. Views from Chopper 9. pic.twitter.com/okLL72BdbL — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 25, 2023

Emergency crews sharing a closer look at the scene—other photos show multiple vehicles involved, including one that ended up inside the mobile home (not shown here) @wcnc pic.twitter.com/sYfAhaybJU — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) May 25, 2023

Mecklenburg EMS confirmed to WSOC that four people suffered injuries from the crash but none were serious, the outlet reported.

“A Clayton transportation truck carrying a manufactured home was involved in an accident on I-485 near Charlotte, N.C. We understand no Clayton team members were injured in the accident. Safety is our company’s top priority, and we are working closely with local authorities to learn more,” Clayton Homes, the company that built the mobile home, said in a statement, the outlet noted.