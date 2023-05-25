‘Transactional Experience’: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Struggling To Connect With Baby Born Of Surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian opened up about having her second child via surrogacy during the Season 2 premiere of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 38-year-old’s son Tatum was born via surrogacy with her partner Tristan Thompson in August.

“But a surrogate process — Kim knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindfuck. It is really the weirdest thing,” Kardashian said. “[I do feel less connected]. People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.” (RELATED: Woman Hospitalized Over Abuse By Trans Ex-Boyfriend Investigated By British Police For ‘Misgendering’ Patient: REPORT)

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. So I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby.”

I wish someone was honest about surrogacy” – Khloe Kardashian reveals she feels less connected to her newborn son pic.twitter.com/Lj6AZWWKVQ — REMEDY BLOG 👀 (@remedy_blog) May 25, 2023

Khloe’s sister Kim hired a surrogate to carry her third child, saying that the surrogacy process was more difficult than other pregnancies.

“When the baby’s inside of you and you know the baby’s coming, you try to come up with those and narrow it down,” she said. “But when I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster and I wouldn’t feel the pressure coming up with the name.”

Opponents argue that surrogacy can harm the women hired as surrogates and the children born, as they are forced to part with the fruit of their pregnancy.

“Children who are born as the result of a surrogacy arrangement are more likely to have low birth weights and are at an increased risk for stillbirth,” a report from the Heritage Foundation reads. “When a woman carries a child conceived from an egg that is not her own—a traditional gestational surrogate arrangement—she is at a three-fold risk of developing hypertension and pre-eclampsia.” Further it argues that the practice separates a child from its biological mother.

Actress Rebel Wilson also had a baby via surrogacy in November, announcing, “she’s a beautiful miracle!”