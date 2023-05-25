‘No, No, No’: Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Audience For Booing GOP Gov During Gun Control Discussion

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down booing from the audience on Thursday during a heated discussion on gun control with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire.

“No, no, no,” Goldberg said as the audience began to boo Sununu after he urged for there to be a focus on providing access to mental health resources instead of banning certain semi-automatic rifles to address gun violence. Prior to the booing, Sununu sparred with Goldberg, Behar and Sunny Hostin over his refusal to support gun control laws, including bans on so-called “assault weapons,” and instead argued for focusing efforts on addressing mental health and to improve security at schools. (RELATED: Texas GOP Rep. Says Americans Should Carry Guns To Stop Active Shooters, Following Mall Shooting)

“No Republican will ever come back here,” Joy Behar said before Goldberg interrupted her.

WATCH:

“I have the safest state in the country,” Sununu said during the exchange. “You can talk about the validity, the merits of a law are based on the results it gets. I have the safest state in the country. Why aren’t we having the mass shootings? It’s not because people have access to guns. It’s because we’re not dealing with mental health. We don’t provide access for mental health for kids. When people are in crisis, they have nowhere to turn.”

“Why are you holding on to this one gun?” Goldberg asked, referencing the AR-15 rifle.

Various pieces of legislation to ban “assault weapons” that have been introduced ban more than just AR-15s, and cover dozens, if not hundreds, of models of semi-automatic firearms, including those styled to look like AK-47s, Uzis, FN FALs and the Galil. Fully-automatic firearms have been strictly regulated under the National Firearms Act of 1934.

President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, media figures and celebrities demanded a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in the wake of recent mass shootings at a Nashville school, a bank in Louisville and an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that over 24 million “modern sporting rifles,” which include the AR-15, are “in circulation,” in a July 2022 release.

“We need to talk to people to find out what they’re thinking and are they thinking in the right way,” Goldberg said at the end of the segment. “He’s not going to be perfect. None of them are. At least give people the opportunity to say what’s going on.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.