Morgan Wallen Sells Out Of His Brand Partnership Product Hours After Posting On Social Media

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen officially launched his brand partnership with the Ryl Company on Thursday and sold out of their first product within hours of posting about it online.

“Told y’all something sweet was coming soon … introducing my very own Sweet Tea,” Wallen shared to his more than 5 million followers on Thursday. News broke back in April that Wallen was partnering up with Ryl Tea, a zero-sugar iced tea that he says reminds him of what his mamaw used to make him.

“Ryl Tea and I worked hard to capture the taste I remember from my childhood. It took time, but it was well worth the wait. I love this sweet tea and the fact that it’s healthy makes it all the better. This tea takes me right back to my Mamaw’s front porch on a hot summer’s day,” he continued in his caption, following-up with a link for where everyone could get themselves a can or two.

The product sold out on Ryl Tea’s website within hours of Wallen sharing the news via Instagram, according to NBC News. (RELATED: The Music Industry Will Hate How Much Sway Morgan Wallen Has Over Young Americans)

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on a taste. The product is set to hit shelves in a slew of supermarkets, such as Sprouts, Wegmans, Kroger, Farmers Market and others throughout July, NBC noted.