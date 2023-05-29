Florida Cat Sends 2 People To Emergency Room

A Florida neighbor is worried about a stray cat that terrorized the residents, sending two people to the emergency room, according to a local report.

Residents at Luraville in Suwannee County reported a domestic cat that terrified and followed them reported the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, according to Kogo Radio. The feline attacked two residents in a rural part of the town, and now they are in a local hospital to treat their wounds. (RELATED: Pet Cat Meows To Alert First Responders To 83-Year-Old Woman Who Fell Down 70-Foot Ravine)

The authorities have not yet released a further statement on the unfortunate victims’ injuries and current conditions, according to Kogo Radio.

Feral Cat Terrorizes Florida Neighborhood, Leaves Two People Hospitalized Animal control is trying to trap the cat. https://t.co/0vnxJNtDDW — News Radio 96.7 (@NewsRadioNH) May 26, 2023

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on a Facebook post that the Suwannee County Animal Control set traps around the area, attempting to locate the feral animal but with no success. “The Suwannee County Health Department is not releasing a Rabies Alert at this time due to the cat not being captured and not being able to confirm if the cat has rabies or not.”

“The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division would like to warn anyone living in the area to be mindful of the feral cat or any other animals in the area that present signs of rabies,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Local authorities did not provide a description of the cat, according to Kogo Radio.