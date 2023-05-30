Joe Manchin Down Big To Republican Opponent: POLL

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is down by over 20 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup with Republican West Virginia Gov. and declared senatorial candidate Jim Justice, according to a Tuesday poll.

Though Manchin has yet to declare a reelection campaign, he drew a strong GOP challenger from the West Virginia governor in late April. The senator trailed Justice by 22 points among registered West Virginia voters for a 2024 Senate election, according to a Tuesday East Carolina University (ECU) poll.

Manchin received an approval rating of only 33%, where he held 51% of his own party’s support, 37% of independents and 22% of Republicans, according to the poll. Justice garnered a 57% approval rating, with Republicans, independents and Democrats supporting the governor at 70%, 52% and 39%, respectively.

GOP Rep. Alex Mooney, who is endorsed by the economic conservative group Club for Growth, is running in the Republican primary against Justice, but the governor leads by 41 points, according to the poll. The congressman held a much narrower lead over Manchin in a head-to-head matchup at 41% to 40%.

2024 West Virginia Senate: Jim Justice holds 22-Point lead over Joe Manchin (R) Justice : 54% (+22)

(D) Manchin: 32% Justice approval: 57/29 (net +28)

Manchin approval: 33/59 (-26) ECU poll, May 22-23, 957 RV https://t.co/foJkr58fiY pic.twitter.com/H5rhdqS9UB — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 30, 2023

A post-Justice announcement, Co/Efficient poll indicated that the governor would beat Manchin 43% to 29% in the general election, whereas Mooney would lose by 6 points. The poll suggested Justice would trounce the congressman in the Republican primary by 28 points.

In February, a Terrance Group poll indicated that Manchin would lose to Justice by 10 points, but would beat Mooney 55% to 40%. The governor led the congressman by 37 points for a GOP primary, according to the poll. (RELATED: West Virginia Dems Support GOP Governor More Than Joe Manchin Ahead Of Likely Senate Matchup: POLL)

For a 2024 Republican presidential primary in West Virginia, the ECU poll indicated that former President Donald Trump led the crowded field at 54%, with no other candidate garnering double-digit support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received only 9% of the vote, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 5%, 4% and 3%, respectively, according to the poll. Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson both received 2% support, and 20% were undecided.

The ECU poll surveyed 957 registered voters from May 22 to May 23, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 points.

