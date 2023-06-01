Tom Brady Confirms He Will Not Return To Football Despite Ongoing Rumors

NFL all-time great Tom Brady reaffirmed his commitment to retirement Thursday despite rumors he would be returning to the field for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The rumors rekindled after news broke the legend is seeking to become a minority owner of the Raiders franchise, and after Jimmy Garoppolo, the presumed starting quarterback for the Raiders, missed Organized Team Activities (OTAs) as a result of a late season injury. However, Brady revealed he wasn’t looking to step back into the huddle for the Raiders organization in an interview with SI Now. (RELATED: Members Of Media Condemn Tom Brady For Not Wearing Mask Before Super Bowl)

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady said, “I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times.”

Brady added he’s looking forward to carrying out his fatherly duties to his children. The former quarterback will also start a new broadcast job with Fox Sports under an alleged 10-year, $375 million deal.

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we’re in the process of that along with the other different things I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life — just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that’s a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously,” Brady said.