Say It Ain’t So! Zlatan Ibrahimović Sadly Announces Retirement From Soccer

We have some sad news from the world of soccer.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is a superstar striker for AC Milan and Sweden, sadly announced his retirement Sunday.

With his contract expiring at the end of June and no plans to extend it after a season riddled with injuries, the 41-year-old announced the end of his glorious career.

In a press conference, Ibrahimović revealed that he kept his announcement secret up until this point.

“Even my family didn’t know, because I wanted that when I announced it everyone heard it at the same time,” said Ibrahimović.

During his two spells with Milan, Ibrahimović tallied 93 goals in 163 appearances. Last season, he helped Milan win the Serie A championship, which is the second league trophy that he won with Rossoneri. In total for both club and country, Ibrahimović scored 561 goals. In international play, he’s Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals (121 matches).

He played for multiple sexy brands throughout his career, including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax Amsterdam, Milan, Inter Milan and LA Galaxy.

Zlatan Ibrahimović: “The time has arrived to say goodbye”. We will miss you, forever and 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐙❤️🖤 Good luck in retirement 👏 pic.twitter.com/vF0w3kCKU9 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 4, 2023

By the way, I love how Zlatan gave us this gem (in typical Zlatan fashion) during his announcement:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Verona fans booing him: “Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me”. Classic Zlatan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/09F9hgXxjc — WGM 🇮🇹🏆 (@WhatGattusoMad) June 4, 2023

I still remember the first time I ever heard of Zlatan:

You’re going to be truly missed, Zlatan! Enjoy retirement!