Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says It’s A ‘Bad Idea’ For Coronavirus To ‘Challenge’ Him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t sound worried at all that he has coronavirus.

The Swedish-born soccer star tweeted Thursday, "I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

I love this attitude from Zlatan. How stupid is coronavirus to pick a fight with the soccer icon? Seriously, how stupid is this virus?

Coronavirus doesn’t infect Zlatan. Zlatan does whatever he wants to coronavirus. If the virus thinks it’s going to slow him down, then it’s sorely mistaken.

Imagine thinking coronavirus is capable of even being a minor bump in the road for Zlatan. We’re talking about one of the most confident athletes to ever live.

That man doesn’t even know what it means to lose. All he does is win around the clock, and he does it with an absurd attitude.

Better luck next time, coronavirus. There’s no winning this round against Zlatan.