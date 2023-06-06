REPORT: Debra Messing Alleges Former NBC Exec Insisted On Increasing Her Breast Size On ‘Will & Grace’

Actress Debra Messing alleged Monday that a former NBC president demanded she have bigger boobs while filming “Will & Grace,” according to People.

Messing came forward with the allegation during a “Magic of Will & Grace” panel at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. She did not refer to the then-president by name, People reported.

“The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me bigger,” she said, according to the outlet. “I just wasn’t a fan of like the whole idea of it.”

Messing reportedly said she pushed back against the former executive’s alleged request. She apparently wasn’t prepared to start off her time playing interior designer Grace Adler wearing breast padding, and expressed having no fear about speaking up for herself when she was allegedly put in that situation.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t need that,” Messing said about the first fitting, according to People.

Messing reportedly claimed she was met with some resistance when she didn’t automatically and willingly submit to wearing the “chicken cutlets.”

“And they’re like, ‘Well, it’s the president of the network [saying this],” she continued, according to People.

Messing suggested her next move made it a bit more challenging for those at NBC to force her to enhance the size of her breasts for the sake of the show. (RELATED: Famous Singer Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Bikini-Clad Fan)

“And I said, ‘If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face,'” she said, the outlet reported.

“Will & Grace” aired from 1998 to 2006 on NBC before making another primetime run from 2017 to 2020.