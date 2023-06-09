Carlos Alcaraz Hits The Most Incredible Shot You’ll Ever See During French Open Semifinal Match Against Novak Djokovic

Wow … this is pretty impressive.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz faced off against the legendary Novak Djokovic (ranked No. 3) in a French Open semifinals duel Friday, and although Djokovic who won, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, Alcaraz was the one who left everybody amazed. Heck, even Djokovic himself was impressed with the Spanish 20-year-old.

Alcaraz and Djokovic were going back and forth before the latter eventually knocked a drop shot. Alcaraz, however responded with an approach shot as well. This caused Djokovic to loft a shot that was behind the Spaniard. Undeterred, with his back towards the net, Alcaraz pulled off the most amazing passing shot.

The French Open crowd absolutely loved what they saw, oo’ing and ahh’ing at Alcaraz’s shot while his face lit up like a Christmas tree. Heck, even Djokovic acknowledged the shot and gave it props, looking up at the heavens and appreciating the moment.

WATCH:

What on earth did we just watch?

Shots like this build legends, so we could very well be witnessing the berth of Carlos Alcaraz, the superstar. Yeah, he might have lost, but you better believe that shot will be stealing the headlines. And he’s got leverage to build off of it as well, he’s already ranked No. 1 in the world.

Anybody who gets Novak Djokovic’s praise during a game is going to get plenty of attention and endorsement money, so pay attention: Alcaraz is about to shoot up to stardom, and he’ll do it quickly. (RELATED: 2023 Women’s World Cup Sells Over 1 Million Tickets, On Pace To Be Most Attended Female Sporting Event Ever)

It’s inevitable that this kid will rule the landscape of tennis one day. He’s that good.