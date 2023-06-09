We Got Our Hands On ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Anaheim’ Before Its Release, And It’s Definitely A Must-Watch

You’re definitely going to want to see this.

Earlier this week, I wrote a blog titled ‘ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Anaheim’ Trailer (And Release Date) Revealed, And It Looks Absolutely Fantastic,’ and it was regarding ESPN dropping an E:60 documentary June 11 about the iconic Mighty Ducks of Anaheim franchise in the NHL.

To sum it up, it’s about Disney coming out with their 1992 hit movie “The Mighty Ducks,” and then the very next year, they turned it into an actual professional hockey team. And then it goes into how they started out as a Disney-controlled mess before eventually transitioning into producing Disney magic, making a Stanley Cup in 2003.

Well, the good folks over at ESPN saw my blog and contacted me, asking if I would be interested in seeing the documentary before its release and doing a review on it. Me being the big sports fan that I am and what I like to think grade A sports journalist/blogger, I was all in. And here we are. Thank you, ESPN!

Here’s the trailer for the movie before I give you my take:

It started in District 5 and led to the Stanley Cup Final.

This is the story of a Mighty hockey team. @E60 presents “Once Upon a Time in Anaheim” debuting this Sunday at 8 a.m. PT on ESPN and streaming same day on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/16gbq6nV49 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 8, 2023

Solid film from ESPN. Solid, solid work.

I was genuinely entertained the whole way through. It’s funny, ESPN sent me the documentary in four different parts, and every time a part ended, I couldn’t wait to get to the next one. Just picture me being on my laptop, quickly trying to get out of full screen after one part ended, and then rushing to my email to pull up the next part … it was that good.

My only complaint is that I feel like the film is bigger than just an E:60. With how legendary the Mighty Ducks brand is, how iconic this story is and how well done the movie was made, I’m thinking ESPN should have made it a full-blown 30 for 30. When it ended, I was left wanting more. That’s just how entertained I was by this film.

So with that being said, I highly recommend you check it out — Sunday, June 11 at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. Only being 32 years old, there were a lot of new things that I found out, a lot of confusion got cleared up about both the Mighty Ducks movie and franchise, and the storyline of this whole thing is majestic. And on top of that, I couldn’t help but to admire those gorgeous jerseys that the Mighty Ducks had. They were so swagged out.

I’m still stuck on getting me one:

Shoutout to @ESPN for sending me the ‘Once Upon a Time in Anaheim’ @E60 documentary before its release. I’ll be watching it tonight and dropping a preview/review piece for the @DailyCaller tomorrow. And this settles it: I’m totally getting a throwback Mighty Ducks jersey. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) June 8, 2023

I don’t want to give away too much while explaining how good the film is, because I personally want you to go see it and be intrigued the way I was. And you don’t even have to be a hockey fan to enjoy this movie, heck, you don’t even have to be a sports fan to enjoy it.

I’m telling you … It’s a really good movie. A really, really good movie. (RELATED: Inter Miami Now Has More Instagram Followers Every NFL, MLB, NHL And MLS Franchise After Lionel Messi Signing)

Sunday, be there. I know I will be, despite already seeing it. (I’m serious! It’s that good!)