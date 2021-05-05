Woman Has A Strange Meltdown During An NHL Game In Unreal Viral Video

One woman lost her mind during a recent game between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues.

In a video tweeted by @Dylan_Dinger, a female Ducks fan approached a pair of young men wearing Blues jerseys, and then she threw hands.

Not only did she throw hands, but she did it multiple times! Yes, despite being able to walk away, she kept going more than once!

Watch the insane video below.

This might be an unpopular stance to take, but those two dudes deserve a ton of credit for the way they handled that situation.

Despite the fact they were both the victims and she was the aggressor, they just let her swing on them. Why? Probably because they could hear the sound of a jail cell shutting in their mind if they fought back.

It’s sad, but I think we all know it’s true. Nobody cares who the aggressor is in a situation like this.

Seriously, what the hell was this woman’s problem? Everyone was just trying to enjoy an NHL game and she decided it was a good time to start a fight.

Sometimes, I sit back and think our nation is screwed. Videos like this one do nothing to ease my concerns.

Next time, just grab another drink and chill the hell out. Nobody paid to watch you be an idiot.