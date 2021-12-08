Trevor Zegras Makes An Absurd Assist On A Sonny Milano Goal

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made an absurd pass during a 2-0 Tuesday night win over Buffalo.

Zegras found himself behind Buffalo’s net with the puck and what he did next is an early leader for play of the year. The young forward flipped the puck over the net to Sonny Milano for a goal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unreal play below. It’s one of the coolest plays you’ll ever see.

Trevor Zegras oh my god pic.twitter.com/GZjZNaRTYj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

Folks, I’m honestly at a loss for words when it comes to describing my reaction to that play. It’s unlike anything I think I’ve ever seen before.

I’ve seen some wild passes in the game of hockey, but that pass from Zegras is on a different level.

It’s not just the fact he made the pass to Milano for a goal. It’s the fact it looked like it required zero effort at all.

He just scooped it up and tossed it like he was playing lacrosse. That’s the kind of skill you simply can’t teach.

Pavel Datsyuk walked so Trevor Zegras (@tzegras11) could run. pic.twitter.com/mAhs6EQbu3 — NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2021

Props to Zegras for giving Ducks fans one of the best plays of the season. That was awesome.