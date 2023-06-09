‘Reflective Of The Times’: Qantas To Allow Men To Wear Makeup

In a move dubbed as “reflective of the times,” Australian airline Qantas has announced they are relaxing dress code requirements for its cabin crew, allowing men to grow out their hair and wear make-up.

“Our uniforms are a symbol of our iconic brand and our people are very proud to wear them. Fashions change, and so have our style guidelines over the years,” the company said in a statement, CNN reported Friday.

Though no changes are being made to the uniforms themselves, male and female uniform designations will be scrapped under the new “style and grooming guidelines” for the airline, CBS News reported. Whereas before women were required to wear makeup while in uniform, now the choice to wear makeup is optional for both male and female crew members, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Airline Shows Off ‘Inclusive’ Uniform Policy With Trans, Cross-Dressing Flight Attendants)

Women can also choose to forego high heels in favor of flats and all crew members can don long hair, provided it is pulled back into a ponytail or bun, the outlet reported.

“We’re proud of our diversity and as well as bringing our guidelines up to date, these changes will make wearing our uniform more comfortable and practical for all of our people, including those with a wide range of body types and those from diverse cultural backgrounds,” the statement from Qantas continued, according to CNN

“Fashions change and so have our style guidelines over the years,” Qantas added, boasting that their “uniform standards have always been reflective of the times,” according to CBS News.

The Australian Services Union (ASU), which had campaigned for a change in Qantas uniform policy, called the changes a “big win for workers”, according to the BBC. A representative for the ASU, Imogen Sturni, voiced her support of Qanta’s decision telling the outlet that some previous dress code requirements bordered on the “ridiculous” such as the makeup requirement for women or the condition that women needed to wear smaller watches than men.