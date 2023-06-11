‘Trump Doesn’t Go After His Political Enemies’: Jordan Spars With CNN Anchor Over Hillary Clinton’s Emails

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan sparred Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash over Hillary Clinton’s email scandal amid the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Thursday he was being indicted, ahead of the official indictment being unsealed Friday. The charges against Trump include 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

“I want to read something that you said about Hillary Clinton’s email server in 2016. You wrote in an opinion article, ‘Whether through incompetence or willful disregard for security protocol, Hilary Clinton jeopardized national security for personal gain.’ Why do you think this behavior is horrible, when Democrats mishandle classified information, allegedly, but there is nothing wrong at all when Republicans do it?” Bash asked. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Takes Comey And Clinton World To Task After Hillary Shills Merchandise On Twitter)

“You are missing the key – you’re missing the fundamental distinction. She was secretary of state. President Trump was president of the United States. The Supreme Court decision in Navy v. Egan wasn’t about the secretary of state, the Constitution doesn’t say, ‘Oh, the secretary of state can classify and control access to national security information.’ It says the president. That is the key distinction. But the left doesn’t care,” Jordan said. “They are so determined to get President Trump, they’ve been going after him since before he ran when they took a dossier they knew was false, took it to a secret court, got a warrant and spied on four American citizens associated with his campaign. It has continued to this day. Anyone with common sense can see that.”

“If that was the case about Hillary Clinton, then why didn’t the Trump Justice Department, during the four years they were in office, prosecute her?” Bash asked. “And I should say there is no evidence there was actually classified emails –”

“President Trump is not like President Biden,” Jordan shot back. “President Trump doesn’t go after his political enemies. He knew what it would do to the country. President Biden and the Left and the Democrats do not care.”

While Clinton was not charged in 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey did say there was “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.”

Despite the assertion, Comey continued, “Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”