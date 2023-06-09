‘What Are You Talking About’: Stephanopoulos Melts Down After Former Trump Attorney Points Out Biden Had Classified Docs

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos had a brief meltdown Friday after former Trump attorney Jim Trusty pointed out President Joe Biden also had classified documents in his possession.

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday night in a Truth Social post that he has been indicted for allegedly mishandling more than 300 classified documents. Trump said his attorneys were informed of the indictment and that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami at 3 p.m. on June 13. The indictment allegedly includes at least seven counts, including conspiracy to a scheme to conceal, willful retention of national defense information and false statements and representations, according to ABC News.

Stephanopoulos asked Trusty if he believes in the principle that “no person is above the law” before asking whether he agrees Trump should be charged.

“No person is below the law, that’s really the issue here,” Trusty said. “You’ve got these investigations in Delaware that are 1,000 times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ [Department of Justice] to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a skiff dozens of years ago. Look, we’re not talking –”

“What are you talking about?” Stephanopoulos said. “What are you talking about? That is a ridiculous statement!” (RELATED: ‘A Widespread Issue’: CNN Reporter Suggests ‘Amnesty’ Over Classified Documents)

“There’s this issue – nice try. There’s an issue that anyone that reads any newspapers would agree is a parallel track, which is the Delaware document scandal of Joe Biden where there’s a special counsel, Rob Hur, that’s investigating it. You know that there were documents that were sensitive, that were marked classified, found in a garage near a Corvette, that made their way through Chinatown to the Penn Biden Center,” Trusty said. “There’s 1,850 boxes that have never been fully looked at at the University of Delaware.”

“You have the ultimate unclean hands of a current sitting president who had no declassification, had none of the protections of President Trump, and who literally had to have stolen stuff from a skiff,” Trusty alleged. “Even Dick Durbin commented about how this was an outrageous possession of classified material by Vice President – at that point – Joe Biden. So that’s what we’re talking about. You can scoff and act like there’s nothing to it. The whole country knows the basic notion of unequal treatment and fairness. That’s what’s at issue with this prosecution.”

“I think that is certainly what is at issue,” Stephanopoulos said. “We will see how it plays out because I don’t think you have any evidence to back up any of the charges you just made.”

Classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center prior to the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 2, and reportedly discovered more at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home in December and January. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the matter.