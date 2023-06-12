Amber Heard Makes Her Movie Comeback After Losing Court Battle Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is gearing up for her official return to the movies after losing her defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, Deadline reported Sunday.

Heard is poised to make her comeback with the upcoming film, “In The Fire,” which will be featured as part of the 69th annual Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, according to Deadline. Heard’s role in “Aquaman” was greatly diminished after the actress took part in the infamous trial. The festival runs from June 23 to July 1.

Amber Heard To Launch New Film ‘In The Fire’ As Part Of Strong Lineup At Taormina Film Festival https://t.co/aWGC4WW35j pic.twitter.com/gRUFsxAFn9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 12, 2023

“In The Fire” is being touted as a supernatural thriller which stars Heard in the role of a pioneering psychiatrist determined to treat a child. The movie is set in 1899, a time when psychiatry was not a respected science or trusted treatment method, according to Deadline.

Heard’s character attempts to psychoanalyze a deeply disturbed child in need of professional assistance.

The film is set on a farm in Colombia amid a community that is enraged by the child’s behavior. The local population believes the young boy is the devil, and Heard races against all odds to cure him and restore peace in the neighborhood, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Was Visibly Emotional During His Epic Movie Comeback)

‘In The Fire’ starring Amber Heard is set to premiere at Taormina Film Festival June 24. pic.twitter.com/Y0AlGvHYxJ — best of amber heard (@artsaheard) June 12, 2023

Heard is expected to attend the festival and participate in promoting her new film.

Reports indicate the famous actress is focused on the growth of her career and wants to put the drama surrounding her case against Depp behind her.