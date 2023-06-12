Anti-Woke Comic Book Startup Crushes Second Preorder Campaign

Anti-woke comic book entrepreneur Eric July second preorder campaign for his Rippaverse endeavor surpassed its goal the same day after launching on Monday.

July’s startup goal for his preorder campaign was initially $350,000. Since the launch at 10:05 a.m. on Monday, the campaign for comic Isom #2 has achieved that goal and is still rapidly growing, despite site errors due to massive traffic.

The Rippaverse was created by July in response to the social progressivism, wokeness, and poor writing of contemporary comics like Marvel and DC Comics. For July and his business, the quality of their writing and consumers come first having an entire sections on their about page on the canonicity, continuity, and timeline of their comic universe and a statement saying “The success of this company will be largely dictated by our ability to keep the customers interested and satisfied. We are NOT oblivious to this. Respect goes both ways and we will honor our side of deal.”

Isom #1, which was the item of the first Rippaverse preorder campaign, significantly over-performed expectations last summer, raising over three million dollars. Unlike the current, on-going campaign, the goal for Isom #1 was only $100,000. The comic’s first reviews consistently praised the artwork and the storytelling.

Isom #2 directly follows the events of Isom #1, with main character Avery returning to the hero life against his wishes. Almost a full year has gone by since the first campaign, leaving fans waiting anxiously for this preorder.

A new goal of $750,000 for this campaign was announced as of 1:43 pm on Monday, with the promise of animations from the Rippaverse. July announced Isom #2 with the first animation from the Rippaverse.

And here it is. Isom #2’s pre-order campaign is now live with the first production of Rippaverse Studios!https://t.co/83lH11WzLc pic.twitter.com/1fK0HB52Be — Eric July (@EricDJuly) June 12, 2023

Anti-woke sentiments like July’s have becoming increasing popular in recent months. Companies such as Bud Light, Target, and Bank of America have all been targeted for their social activism. July hopes to overcome the “unfortunate state of the industry” and achieve a longtime dream of his.