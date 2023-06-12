ESPN Director Dies On Location At NCAA Baseball Tournament In North Carolina

ESPN director Kyle Brown died at the age of 42 on Saturday in North Carolina after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency while on the job.

The sports network posted a statement to social media on Sunday updating fans on the tragic news of his passing. “On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C.,” the network said in a tweet. ” The exact cause of death has not been reported.

ESPN remembers longtime production staffer Kyle Brown, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while working the NCAA Baseball Tournament in Winston-Salem. He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/eM9B7yRKqC — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team – and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night football and college football,” ESPN wrote to their Twitter account.

The network then honored Brown’s accomplishments over the course of his career, and noted the deep loss his family is facing at this time.

NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden pic.twitter.com/l4B7uuXcJT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

“A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports,” the network wrote.

"His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle's loved ones, including his wife Megan, their four children, Makayla (14), Carlson (11), Camden (9) and Madyn (6) and their beloved dog Rookie," ESPN said in a tweet.

Brown is being remembered as a man that truly loved his job and family. The outpouring of love and support continues to grow as tributes in his honor are posted on social media.