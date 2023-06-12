Absolute Chaos! Over 60 People Brawl After Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti Fight Forced To Stop

Absolute chaos in South Florida!

Legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring Sunday taking on John Gotti III in an exhibition fight, but the memorable moment ended in a crazy brawl at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Through five rounds, it was easy work for Mayweather, cruising through the fight while trash-talking Gotti and riddling him with punches. As things progressed, their clinches and verbal warfare got more and more intense, with referee Kenny Bayless struggling to separate the two.

When we got to the sixth round, and it didn’t take long for Bayless to make the move, he stopped the fight as Mayweather and Gotti wouldn’t stop their chirping. But that didn’t stop Gotti, who immediately after the referee’s decision started throwing haymakers at Mayweather. When Mayweather gave Gotti a good pop, he backed off, and that’s when both entourages came into the ring with outright insanity breaking out from there.

Here’s the shot that Mayweather landed on Gotti, forcing him to hilariously back off (just in case you missed it):

What on earth made John Gotti think this would work out well for him?

This is Floyd Mayweather we’re talking about, the same guy who went an undefeated 50-0 before retiring, the same man who is so rich where he doesn’t have to know how to read … this is a legend. And Gotti surely found out with that power knock that Mayweather hit him with. Like seriously, what the heck was Gotti thinking here? (RELATED: Adam Hadwin Gets Tackled By Security For Trying To Celebrate With Nick Taylor After Winning RBC Canadian Open)

But hey, thanks for the content.