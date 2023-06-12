Kevin McCarthy Takes CNN Reporter To Task For Weaponizing Disgraced Big State Operatives Against Conservatives

Speaker Kevin McCarthy took CNN’s Lauren Fox to task on Monday for her network’s use of disgraced former big state operatives.

McCarthy was speaking to a gaggle of reporters on the indictment of former President Donald Trump when Fox began asking if the House was going to take action against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or Department of Justice.

“The idea of equal justice is not playing out here and so that’s a real concern to all Americans. So as a policy maker and elected officials, we want to make sure it’s equal justice for all,” McCarthy said.

“Now you’re with CNN right?” McCarthy asked the reporter. “Okay, so let’s talk about this even further because when somebody weaponizes government and they actually get removed from government, let’s take Andrew McCabe, ok, former–”

“But this is a different case, this is a different set of circumstances right?” Fox asked. “I mean the former president is accused of misleading law enforcement, of a conspiracy of obstructing justice, that’s a different set of facts. Are you prepared to defend him as the former president and what other actions will the House take in the House Judiciary Committee in terms of funding?”

“Are you prepared to defend your network’s, CNN–” McCarthy continued. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish!’: Lindsey Graham Goes Ballistic On ABC Host Over Clinton Email Server)

“I’m asking you a question Mr. Speaker,” Fox said.

“I’m answering your question. You could ask me any question you want,” he said. “You can’t put words in my mouth. Even though your network can hire Andrew McCabe, who was fired from the FBI for leaking classified documents, did you remove him from your network? No, you continued to put him on to give judgment against President Trump. You also hire Clapper–”

Holy moly @SpeakerMcCarthy just absolutely nuked CNN’s Lauren Fox from orbit over CNN having Andrew McCabe while lecturing Trump about classified documents pic.twitter.com/RS9z4z5LoR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2023

“Mr. Speaker what steps is the House going to take in terms of is there any effort to defund the FBI? Any effort to defund the Department of Justice after what you’ve seen over the last several days?” Fox pressed.

“So your network hires Clapper, who literally lied to the American public, one of 51 other individuals that had briefings and used it politically to tell the American public that a laptop was Russian collusion even though it had all information about the Biden administration. Are you prepared to get rid of those people from your network because my concern as a policy maker is that when you weaponize government and now you’re weaponizing networks, that is wrong. So we will take all of our power to make sure that the legal system in America gets the blinders back on and people are treated fairly. I have a real problem that your network actually pays people who did classified information and then lied to the American public to try to influence a presidential election and then you put them on your network to give an opinion about a president,” McCarthy added.

Trump was charged Thursday with 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”