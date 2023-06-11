Jim Jordan Savagely Reminds CNN Host Trying To Pin Violence On GOP How Network Claimed Riots Were ‘Mostly Peaceful’

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan savagely reminded CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday how her network downplayed the violent and deadly 2020 riots after she asked him to condemn any violence after former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Trump announced the indictment Thursday, with the official indictment being unsealed Friday. The charges against Trump include 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal,” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

Bash then referenced several of Jordan’s Republican colleagues who condemned the indictment.

“I have to ask about what we’re hearing from some members of your party, alluding to possible violence after this indictment. Congressman Andy Biggs says we are entering a ‘war phase.’ Congressman Clay Higgins tweeted some cryptic references to possible war plans. Kari Lake said the DOJ will have to go through millions of NRA members to get Trump,” Bash said. “Will you be clear that no Americans should be violent?”

“Of course we don’t want violence. We’ve condemned violence every time – I condemned it when it happened on January 6th. I condemned it when it happened in the summer of 2020. It would have been nice if the left would have done the same, because what I saw – actually, frankly, I saw it on your network, I saw reporters standing in front of a burning building saying, ‘Oh, it is mostly peaceful protests’ in 2020. Let’s condemn the violence every time it happens,” Jordan said. “Let’s not have violence, let’s have the rule of law, let’s have equal application of the law. Let’s have that in America.”

Jordan was referencing a chyron which CNN ran in August 2020 during the Kenosha, Wisconsin riots. (RELATED: Fox Contributor Andy McCarthy Breaks Down The Crux Of Trump’s Meaty Indictment)

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez described the images of burning buildings behind him as being in “stark contrast” to the events occurring during the day “which were largely peaceful demonstrations.”

The chyron read “fiery but mostly peaceful protests after police shooting,” as Jimenez reported.