‘Let Me Finish!’: Lindsey Graham Goes Ballistic On ABC Host Over Clinton Email Server

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham fiercely got into the Hillary Clinton email server debacle Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos began by discussing the Trump indictment. Trump was charged Thursday with 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

“Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he did nothing wrong, do you believe that?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, here’s what I believe. We live in an America where if you’re the Democratic candidate for President, Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State, you can set up a private server in your basement to conduct government business — ”

“Senator,” Stephanopoulos cut him off.

“No, let me finish!” Graham shot back.

“But you didn’t answer the question.” (RELATED: ‘Trump Doesn’t Go After His Political Enemies’: Jordan Spars With CNN Anchor Over Hillary Clinton’s Emails)

“I am trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view. That may not be acceptable on this show,” Graham said before continuing on with his explanation. “What I don’t like is a system in America where the Secretary of State, who’s a Democratic candidate for president, has people take a hammer to social media devices and break them apart, apply bleach bit to a hard drive to erase emails, allowed classified information to get on a felon’s computer, Anthony Weiner. You haven’t even mentioned that!”

“Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did very similar things and nothing happened to her,” he continued. “President Trump will have his day in court. But espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous. Whether you like Trump or not, he did not commit espionage. He did not disseminate, leak, or provide information to a foreign power or a news organization that damaged this country. He is not a spy, he’s overcharged. Did he do things wrong? Yes, he may have. He will be tried about that. But Hillary Clinton wasn’t.”

Stephanopoulos then argued Clinton “was fully investigated and the investigation found no intentional holding back [of documents].”

“Yeah, right,” Graham shot back before Stephanopoulos argued the Trump Department of Justice could have levied charges against Clinton.

Graham then went on to note how former President Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence also had classified documents found in their possession after their time in office before discussing a two-tiered system of justice.

Clinton was not charged in 2016, with then-FBI Director James Comey saying while there was “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information … our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”