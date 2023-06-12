Samuel L. Jackson’s Losing Face Goes Viral

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson emerged from the Tony Awards on Sunday as a meme instead of taking home the hardware.

The famous actor was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his performance in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.” However, when the award went to Brandon Uranowitz, Jackson’s losing frown face quickly went viral. The video shows the actor’s downcast expression over the loss, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Social media immediately blew up with comments about how Jackson looked completely bummed out for not winning at the awards show.

“Oh my god samuel l jackson’s face,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said, “Imagine pretending to think that Brandon Uranowitz did a better job at acting in ANY role than Samuel L.Jackson playing in an August DAMN Wilson play! Well, the Tony Awards did just that. 🤣”

A Twitter user came forward to say, “hah omg can’t figure out if he’s mad-pissed or super bored, or both”

Thousands of comments have appeared online as people poke fun at the famous actor for not being able to control his facial expression long enough to make it through the losing clap.

Jackson later approached the stage in New York City to present the award for the Best Play, alongside his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. He used the opportunity to poke fun at himself, obviously aware of the fact that his reaction was trending. (RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson Is Trending After His Twitter Account Seems To ‘Like’ Hardcore Porn Post)

“I am Samuel L. It’s an honor to be nominated,” he said jokingly.