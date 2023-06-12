Drag Show Demands Audience Tip As Part Of Reparations

Audience members in San Francisco were reportedly told to tip the performers as a form of reparations during an all-black drag show June 9.

The show, titled “Reparations,” made its monthly appearance at the San Fransisco nightclub Oasis, whose owner D’Arcy Drollinger holds the title of San Fransisco’s first ever Drag Laureate. During the show, drag performers reportedly pressured the audience to tip heavily. A San Francisco Chronicle reporter described the financial exchange as “paying Black performers what they’re due.” (RELATED: Minnesota Drag Show Advertises To Children As Young As 4, Provides Juice Boxes And Milk Cartons)

Part of the show included a call and response format, where the drag performer Nicki Jizz reportedly led the audience in a confessional.

“If you don’t tip, you’re … ?” Jizz prompted them, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “Racist!” they responded, according to the outlet.

“Even if you do tip, you’re racist. But you’ll sleep a little better,” Jizz said.

❤️‍🔥REPARATIONS: 3 Year Anniversary w/ Angeria Paris VanMichaels!❤️‍🔥 SF’s only all Black drag show

is celebrating 3 years of Black excellence & Nicki winning DQOY! From S14 of @rupaulsdragrace, The Southern Belle: @angeriavm! Tickets on sale NOW at https://t.co/4vK47DGZrq pic.twitter.com/Bng2LhMU8Y — OASIS (@sfoasis) June 5, 2023

The San Francisco Chronicle reporter said, “It was an honor when a drag performer hand-picked your dollar.”

California Reparations Taskforce recently released their findings, citing a $1.2 million figure for black residents that could trace their lineage back to slavery. The city of San Fransisco has heard proposals of up to $5 million for each black resident and $100,000 in annual payments for 250 years, The Associated Press reported.