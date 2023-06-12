Target Stores Hit With Bomb Threat Claiming Company ‘Betrayed The LGBTQ+ Community’

Multiple Target stores in Louisiana were targeted with bomb threats on Saturday and have been cleared by police with no bombs found at any location, according to KPLC News.

Emails were sent to media organizations across the state accusing Target of bowing “to the wishes of the far-right extremists who want to exterminate us,” according to KPLC. Multiple stores across the nation have received similar bomb threats following LGBTQ backlash over Target removing LGBTQ clothing from stores or putting it in the back of stores, according to Yahoo News.

Target stores have been targeted with bomb threats by suspected LGBTQ activists for removing their Pride merchandise. https://t.co/Hz1lzXPTM0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2023

The email also reads, “We will not tolerate intolerance nor indifference. If you are not with us then you are against us,” according to KLFY.com. (RELATED: ‘Deserves The Bud Light Treatment’: Target Offers ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Female Swimsuits)

Stores in multiple states received similar threats over the weekend. The Target in South Burlington was closed for about half an hour as police cleared the building, according to New England Cable News. Multiple stores in Oklahoma were evacuated due to bomb threats, according to The Daily Mail.

Target faced major backlash following the introduction of Pride clothing such as “tuck friendly” bathing suits, which are used by transgender individuals to “tuck” male genitalia to appear more feminine. Target’s stock price has since lost billions in value and is sitting at levels not seen since 2020.

Bud Light has also seen its stock price fall following a collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light sales dropped 23% year-over-year in May, according to reporting from Business Insider.

Target did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

