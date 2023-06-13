Elly De La Cruz Records 4 RBIs, 4 Stolen Bases In First 7 Games Of MLB Career; First To Accomplish Feat In 38 Years

I see you, Elly. I see you.

Cincinnati Reds rookie star Elly De La Cruz appears to be the real deal, already setting multiple records here in the early beginning of his MLB career.

Just Sunday night, we saw De La Cruz reach base four times in a game taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the youngest in the history of the Reds franchise to accomplish that feat since Jay Bruce did it back in 2008, according to ESPN. On the very next night, the Cincinnati superstar prospect pulled off yet another feat, this time one that hasn’t been done in a crazy 38 years.

Through the first seven games of his career, De La Cruz has tallied four RBIs and four stolen bases, becoming the first player to put up those numbers since Vince Coleman did it all the way back in 1985 — that’s nearly four decades!

Elly De La Cruz is the 1st player to have 4 SB & 4 RBI in their first 7 career games since Vince Coleman in 1985. Coleman won NL Rookie of the Year that season. pic.twitter.com/EZXWhRFrmj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2023

Go ahead and get those futures bets in, because you know Elly De La Cruz is going to win Rookie of the Year, just like Vince Coleman — history really does repeat itself.

I’ve been noticing the hype surrounding Elly for a while now, but wanted to wait a little bit to see how things played out with him in the majors. And yeah, I understand it’s still a small sample size, but consider me sold. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Unveil New Logo, And It Features A Ton Of Hidden Images)

Elly De La Cruz will be a superstar. Take it to the bank.