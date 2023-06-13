Editorial

Elly De La Cruz Records 4 RBIs, 4 Stolen Bases In First 7 Games Of MLB Career; First To Accomplish Feat In 38 Years

Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 07, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
I see you, Elly. I see you.

Cincinnati Reds rookie star Elly De La Cruz appears to be the real deal, already setting multiple records here in the early beginning of his MLB career.

Just Sunday night, we saw De La Cruz reach base four times in a game taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the youngest in the history of the Reds franchise to accomplish that feat since Jay Bruce did it back in 2008, according to ESPN. On the very next night, the Cincinnati superstar prospect pulled off yet another feat, this time one that hasn’t been done in a crazy 38 years.

Through the first seven games of his career, De La Cruz has tallied four RBIs and four stolen bases, becoming the first player to put up those numbers since Vince Coleman did it all the way back in 1985 — that’s nearly four decades!

Go ahead and get those futures bets in, because you know Elly De La Cruz is going to win Rookie of the Year, just like Vince Coleman — history really does repeat itself.

I’ve been noticing the hype surrounding Elly for a while now, but wanted to wait a little bit to see how things played out with him in the majors. And yeah, I understand it’s still a small sample size, but consider me sold. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Unveil New Logo, And It Features A Ton Of Hidden Images)

Elly De La Cruz will be a superstar. Take it to the bank.