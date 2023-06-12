Jacklyn ‘Jacky Oh’ Smith Laid To Rest In Elaborate Funeral

“Wild ‘N Out” star Jacklyn “Jacky Oh” Smith was laid to rest June 10 in an elaborate funeral in Atlanta, with a number of celebrities in attendance.

DC Young Fly honored his late partner in a touching ceremony that spared no expense. He chose to reflect on remaining strong and credited Jacky Oh for being the source of that strength, as seen in a video posted by TMZ. The lavish celebration of life included a white and gold horse-drawn carriage that contained a flower-covered gold casket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

The funeral service for the mother of three included a dove release. Video footage captured the vast sky above as the birds took flight in memory of Jacky Oh’s life.

DC Young Fly kissed the casket as he spoke of how the love of his life and mother of his children will always be with their family.

“You didn’t leave us. You in heaven,” he said. “Your spirit is with us. You’re still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system, and it came out!” DC Young Fly said.

He went on to release an emotional video to his Instagram account Sunday.

“Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾 the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎” he wrote in the caption.

Nick Cannon commented on the post by writing, “Such a beautiful ceremony Beloved. Witnessed Your Strength today, truly astonishing! Love you my brother! #GodEnergy.” (RELATED: The Queen’s Funeral Is Sprinkled With Meaningful Royal Details)

Kevin Hart also lent his voice to the conversation on social media.

“True definition of faith & strength you are king 💪🏾!!!! Praying for you and yours!!!!!” he said.

Jacky Oh died May 31 in Miami at the age of 32. Her official cause of death has not been released. Rumors have circulated suggesting she was in Miami to undergo a surgical procedure and may have suffered complications, according to TMZ.