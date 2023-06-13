‘Folks In The Control Room’: Jake Tapper Melts Down, Tells Producers To Cut Away From Smiling Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper lost his cool Tuesday, demanding producers pull former President Donald Trump off the screen after he was seen smiling following his arrest at the hands of the Biden administration.

Deputy marshals booked Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta at a federal courthouse in Miami before taking both men to be fingerprinted and processed. Trump plead not guilty to all charges.

Trump made a stop at Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami after he departed the courthouse where he was seen praying with religious leaders before buying food for everyone inside the cafe.

Video footage shows Trump smiling and praying alongside supporters, seemingly triggering Tapper. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Takes CNN Reporter To Task For Weaponizing Disgraced Big State)

“The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see any more of that,” Tapper said, cutting off legal analyst Elie Honig. “He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle, into a campaign ad, that’s enough of that, we’ve seen that already. Let’s go over again the 37 charges Donald Trump is facing.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace also had a similar reaction, responding to an MSNBC reporter that “we don’t need to see

anymore, we know where he is.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace made similar comments on her show while calling for the video feed of Trump’s cafe visit to be taken down. “That’s the picture over your brilliant words, we don’t need to see that anymore, we know where he is. ” pic.twitter.com/iYFmr0QFLt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023

Trump was charged Thursday with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”