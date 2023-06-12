Trump Vows To Appoint Special Prosecutor To Investigate Biden If He Wins

Former President Donald Trump vowed Monday if he wins the 2024 election to appoint a “special prosecutor” to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.

Trump took to Truth Social to decry the Biden family for their alleged shady business dealings and promised a full investigation.

“Now that the ‘seal’ is broken, in addition to closing the border & removing all of the ‘criminal’ elements that have illegally invaded our country, making America energy independent, & even dominant again, & immediately ending the war between Russia & Ukraine, I will appoint a real special ‘prosecutor’ to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!” Trump wrote.

Fox News reported Thursday, citing a confidential human source and unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that then-Vice President Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings during the same time his son, Hunter, sat on the board. (RELATED: ‘Beyond Anything I’ve Seen’: CNN Legal Analyst Tears Into DOJ For Spending 5 Years On Hunter Biden Case)

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the Biden family for alleged influence-peddling, with chairman James Comer alleging in April that at least nine Biden family members were involved in international business dealings. Comer published a report May 10 alleging the Biden family received $10 million from foreign assets in Romania and China while Biden was Vice President.