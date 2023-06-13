Most Biden Voters ‘Comfortable’ With Prospect Of Kamala Harris Presidency, Poll Reveals

A new poll released Tuesday reveals most Democrats would be fine with Vice President Kamala Harris taking over the presidency.

The Suffolk/USA Today poll claims almost 86% of Democrats would be “very comfortable” or “somewhat comfortable” with Harris taking the party’s helm in the event current 80-year-old President Joe Biden can’t finish a potential second term. The poll shows roughly 12% of Democrats would be “not very comfortable” or “not at all comfortable” with Harris taking over for Biden.

The pollster reported 311 responses on the topic.

Harris seems to be more popular with the Democratic base than the electorate writ large. Harris holds a 36.7% approval and 56% disapproval rating among Americans, according to FiveThirtyEight. Amid Harris’ reputation issues, political action committee Emily’s List, an organization focused on supporting pro-abortion politicians, launched a multi-million dollar campaign to boost her image. (RELATED: Yet Another Kamala Harris Staffer Resigns: REPORT)

With Harris‘ low approval rating and Biden’s age concerns, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is focused on making this issue clear ahead of the 2024 election: a vote for Biden is a vote for Harris.

Only 37% of Democrats & Independent voters in a new poll say that Biden’s age makes them less likely to vote for him. 56% say it makes no difference. 86% of Democrats are comfortable w/ @VP being president if, heaven forbid, something happened to POTUS. https://t.co/D95wqm7uWB — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 13, 2023

“I think we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact, that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris,” Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley told Fox News in April. “The idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Haley addressed this issue again again in June.

“Let’s be very clear. A vote for President Biden is actually a vote for President Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris,” Haley told Fox News. “Kamala Harris is going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election.”

Biden’s age may prove a significant vulnerability in his hopes to maintain the White House. A Suffolk/USA Today poll showed 37% of voters say Biden’s age makes them less likely to vote for the incumbent.