Legendary Game Show Host Pat Sajak Retires From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Legendary game show host Pat Sajak announced his retirement from “Wheel of Fortune” in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak has been a trusted, familiar face on “Wheel of Fortune” for 40 years, and has entertained millions of viewers, and generations of fans.

His retirement means he will no longer be visible on-screen as the host of the iconic game show, but the producer of Sony Pictures said he will continue to partner with the program as a consultant, according to NBC News.

“We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

Hands down the most genuinely humorous talk show host there ever was — Bethany Thomas (@_bethany_thomas) June 13, 2023

“Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ family!” she said, according to NBC News.

Sajak hosted the show since 1983, alongside Vanna White. Sajak won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show host three times, along with 19 total nominations during his time as the host of the show. (RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Tries To Tackle Contestant In Confusing Moment)

Sajak’s departure marks the end of an era for fans that will forever correlate his name with the game show. Social media has been saturated with messages of love as fans celebrate his contributions to the world of entertainment.