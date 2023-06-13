Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says House Could Vote On Biden Impeachment Next Week

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said on Tuesday that the House of Representatives could vote as early as next week to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.

“I can tell you that word on the street in the conference is that there’s going to be potentially later on this week an introduction of a privileged motion to impeach the president and I bring that up because it’s a different parliamentary procedure, but what it does is upon introduction of the motion, once the member calls it forward, then it forces a vote within two days,” Luna told Fox News host Jesse Watters. (RELATED: ‘This Deserves To Be Investigated’: Nancy Mace Rips FBI For ‘Stonewalling’ Congress To ‘Protect The Biden Family’)

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said during a speech on the Senate floor on Monday that recordings exist of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation. Grassley said during his speech that the existence of the tapes was revealed in a FD-1023 form detailing the allegations about the Bidens’ involvement in an alleged bribery scheme.

WATCH:



Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Grassley wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden. Members of the House Oversight Committee reviewed the document on Thursday after Comer proceeded with contempt of Congress proceedings.

“So you’re saying that next week, possibly, the House is going to vote on whether to move forward with impeachment?” Watters asked Luna.

“What I am saying is that there is a member, it is not me, it is a female member of Congress that is going to bring forward a privileged motion to impeach the president, that is correct,” Luna said. “Whether it’s going to be done before we leave or whether it’s going to be done at the start of next week, it will happen.”

Luna also said that Congress was considering other actions to address the FBI’s refusal to cooperate with investigations.

“We can officially defund the director’s position,” Luna told Watters. “That’s also something we are looking at doing via the Holman rule.”

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives reinstated the Holman rule in January, which allows congress to defund specific offices and programs in the executive branch, FedWeek.com reported.

“We shouldn’t have to threaten the director of the FBI with anything to get answers,” Luna said.

