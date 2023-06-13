Supporters Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Trump After He Leaves Arraignment

Supporters sang “Happy Birthday” to former President Donald Trump in a Miami restaurant after he left his arraignment Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s administration arrested Trump in connection with an indictment brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith, which charges Trump with a total of 37 counts in relation to his alleged mishandling of over 300 classified documents. The former president arrived in Miami for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty.

The charges include 31 counts of allegedly violating the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

A crowd of supporters surrounded Trump inside Versailles Restaurant, a Cuban café in Miami.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you,” the crowd sang, video shows. The former president will turn 77 on Wednesday.

“What a great group of people,” Trump said. “What a great group.” (RELATED: ‘Deranged Lunatic’: Trump Tears Into Special Counsel Overseeing Indictment)

Another crowd of supporters met Trump as he exited the restaurant, according to footage shared by his senior adviser Jason Miller. People can be seen holding signs and yelling “we love you” while Trump waves to the crowd and shakes their hands.

Trump first announced his indictment in a Truth Social post June 8, and accused the officials of ignoring Biden’s classified documents case. Classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where Biden previously held an office, on Nov. 2, ahead of the midterm elections. Officials discovered additional classified documents throughout December and January, including files from the Obama-Biden administration in the president’s private Delaware garage.