Trump’s Lead Against DeSantis Grows To New Record High: POLL

Former President Donald Trump’s polling advantage over Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has grown to a new high, according to a Tuesday poll released by Morning Consult.

Trump leads DeSantis 58 percent to 21 percent among potential Republican primary voters, with former Vice President Mike Pence coming in third place at seven percent, Morning Consult found. The gap between Trump and DeSantis is the largest since Morning Consult began polling on the GOP primary in December. (RELATED: Over Two Thirds Of Republicans Say Trump Investigations Are Politically Motivated: POLL)

Morning Consult Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet Over DeSantis Trump — 58% (+37)

DeSantis — 21%

Pence — 7%

Haley — 3%

Cheney — 3%

Ramaswamy — 3%

Abbot — 1%

Noem — 1%

T. Scott — 1%

Hutchinson — 1% April 21-23 | 3,640 Registered voters https://t.co/dQctcc1IMp pic.twitter.com/8AWZbNBk1h — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 25, 2023

DeSantis is the second choice of 47 percent of Trump supporters and Trump is the second choice of 42 percent of DeSantis supporters. Trump has an 81 percent favorability rating with Republican primary voters, while DeSantis sits at 73 percent.

Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November, and DeSantis is widely expected to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis responded Monday to recent polling data showing Trump expanding his lead with Republican primary voters. “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” the Florida governor said.

Pence said Monday that he plans to announce “well before late June” whether he will launch a presidential bid. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and other candidates have also jumped into the growing Republican primary field.

Morning Consult surveyed 3,640 potential GOP primary voters between April 21 and 23 with a two percent error margin.