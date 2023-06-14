PBS Puts Live Label On Trump’s Speech Warning Of ‘Acts Of Violence’

PBS slapped a live label on former President Donald Trump’s post-arrest speech Tuesday night warning that the speech could lead to acts of violence.

Trump delivered remarks at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club after he was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at a federal courthouse in Miami.

PBS placed a warning label that read “Experts warn that inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials or people in power can prompt individual actors to commit acts of violence.”

PBS are so concerned about Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric that could lead to acts of violence that they left his fundraising number conveniently visible on screen right above their warning. pic.twitter.com/nhBSBW8SOP — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) June 14, 2023

The network also provided “context” for several of Trump’s claims, arguing that Trump did not have the authority to declassify the documents and that Mar-a-Lago is not a secure location for documents.

During his speech, Trump denied the charges and called the indictment a “sham” and “one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law.” (RELATED: ‘Folks In The Control Room’: Jake Tapper Melts Down, Tells Producers To Cut Away From Smiling Trump)

Trump then argued there is a two-tiered system of justice, saying “Hillary Clinton broke the law and she didn’t get indicted.”

“I did everything right and they indicted me!” Trump continued, arguing his indictment was a distraction “so they don’t talk about the $5 million bribe.”

Trump was charged with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”