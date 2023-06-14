New York Woman Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver, A Colleague She Refused To Ride With Earlier In The Night: Police

A woman was killed Friday morning in upstate New York after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver who happened to be a coworker.

Madison Faltisco, 22, spent the night bar hopping with her coworker, Joshua Schiano, 23, according to People. When they decided to go home at around 10:30 p.m., Faltisco reportedly declined Schiano’s offer for a ride and chose to walk instead. (RELATED: Dramatic Video Shows First Responders On Helicopter Rescuing Driver Who Drove Off Malibu Cliff)

SUSPECT ARRESTED: This is 23-year-old Joshua Schiano of Salina ‼️ He was arraigned last night after allegedly drinking & driving when he hit and killed his friend, 22-year-old Madison Faltisco. Schiano allegedly sped off and left Faltisco to die along Route 57. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/bUXWNA2qjX — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 10, 2023

While Faltisco was walking, Schiano allegedly struck her with his car and then continued driving down the street, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN. Less than a mile down the road, he allegedly collided with a store sign and various items outside a Salvation Army.

An individual pulled Schiano out of the burning car before law enforcement arrived. Although the complaint mentioned Schiano’s intoxication, specific details regarding his blood alcohol test results were not disclosed, the criminal complaint noted, according to CNN.

Schiano reportedly did not tell anyone he hit Faltisco prior to crashing into the store sign. It wasn’t until the following morning, over six hours later, that Faltisco’s body was discovered, Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson Thomas Newton told CNN. Newton said the road is usually very busy throughout the day, suggesting several cars passed her body before calling it in.

Faltisco’s friends confirmed she had previously refused a ride from Schiano earlier in the evening.

“She did not want to get into the car because of his alleged intoxicated state,” Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told WSYR. “When we do the analysis of the video… we want to establish exactly where she was walking and did Mr. Schiano change direction or did he just continuously drive in a straight line, did he inadvertently hit her or was it something more insidious.”

Schiano has been charged with three serious felonies, including second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to Syracuse.com. Schiano plead not guilty Friday night and is awaiting a court date. His bail is set at $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash.